Seven Generations Energy (TSE:VII) Shares Pass Below 50-Day Moving Average of $8.45

Seven Generations Energy Ltd. (TSE:VII – Get Rating) passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$8.45 and traded as low as C$8.45. Seven Generations Energy shares last traded at C$8.45, with a volume of 4,912,803 shares traded.

The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.64. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$8.45. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.82 billion and a PE ratio of -1.31.

About Seven Generations Energy

Seven Generations Energy Ltd., together with its subsidiary, engages in the development of oil and natural gas properties in Canada. The company holds interests in the Kakwa River project, a natural gas property covering approximately 531,210 net acres located in the Kakwa area of northwest Alberta. Seven Generations Energy Ltd.

