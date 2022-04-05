Severn Trent (LON:SVT) Rating Reiterated by Royal Bank of Canada

Severn Trent (LON:SVT – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “sector perform” rating restated by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a report released on Monday, MarketBeat reports. They presently have a GBX 2,950 ($38.69) target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 5.04% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on SVT. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Severn Trent in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Severn Trent in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 2,743.75 ($35.98).

SVT stock opened at GBX 3,106.48 ($40.74) on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of £7.78 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -107.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 562.29, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.63. Severn Trent has a 52-week low of GBX 2,303 ($30.20) and a 52-week high of GBX 3,114 ($40.84). The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 2,883.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 2,833.19.

In related news, insider Kevin S. Beeston acquired 1,781 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 2,803 ($36.76) per share, with a total value of £49,921.43 ($65,470.73).

About Severn Trent

Severn Trent Plc operates as a water and sewerage company in England and Wales. It operates in two segments, Regulated Water and Waste Water, and Business Services. The Regulated Water and Waste Water segment offers water and waste water services to approximately 4.6 million households and businesses in the Midlands and Wales.

