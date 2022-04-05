Sfmg LLC Acquires New Shares in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Sfmg LLC acquired a new stake in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 3,785 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nwam LLC raised its holdings in ONEOK by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 5,406 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $314,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the period. Essex Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in ONEOK by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 5,103 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $296,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 37,318 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,164,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the period. Donaldson Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 20,918 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,229,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the period. Finally, Private Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,821 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $364,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.90% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Mark W. Helderman sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.27, for a total transaction of $2,018,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on OKE shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of ONEOK from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $58.00 to $68.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of ONEOK from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $66.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ONEOK presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.64.

NYSE:OKE opened at $71.17 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $31.76 billion, a PE ratio of 21.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.80. ONEOK, Inc. has a 12 month low of $48.51 and a 12 month high of $72.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $65.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.71.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.03). ONEOK had a net margin of 9.07% and a return on equity of 25.14%. The firm had revenue of $5.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.69 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that ONEOK, Inc. will post 3.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st were given a dividend of $0.935 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 28th. This represents a $3.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.26%. ONEOK’s payout ratio is 111.31%.

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionating, transporting, storing and marketing of natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids and Natural Gas Pipelines. The Natural Gas Gathering and Processing segment offers midstream services to producers in North Dakota, Montana, Wyoming, Kansas and Oklahoma.

