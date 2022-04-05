Sfmg LLC Acquires Shares of 10,373 Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD)

Sfmg LLC purchased a new position in shares of Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 10,373 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $252,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of STWD. First Foundation Advisors grew its position in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 90.7% in the 3rd quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 62,226 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,519,000 after buying an additional 29,602 shares during the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 7.1% in the third quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 81,847 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,998,000 after purchasing an additional 5,461 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 0.6% in the third quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 519,702 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,686,000 after purchasing an additional 2,890 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 0.8% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 472,236 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,527,000 after acquiring an additional 3,976 shares during the period. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 15,684.7% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 19,573 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $476,000 after acquiring an additional 19,449 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 44.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE STWD opened at $24.53 on Tuesday. Starwood Property Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.37 and a fifty-two week high of $27.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a current ratio of 2.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.03 and a beta of 1.53. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.73.

Starwood Property Trust ( NYSE:STWD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.58. The company had revenue of $289.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $342.76 million. Starwood Property Trust had a return on equity of 14.41% and a net margin of 38.26%. Starwood Property Trust’s revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.46 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Starwood Property Trust, Inc. will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. Starwood Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 125.49%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on STWD shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Starwood Property Trust in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James upgraded Starwood Property Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Starwood Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, January 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.60.

In related news, COO Andrew Jay Sossen sold 33,750 shares of Starwood Property Trust stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.25, for a total transaction of $818,437.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Starwood Property Trust, Inc engages in originating, acquiring, financing and managing commercial mortgage loans and other commercial real estate debt and equity investments. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate Commercial and Residential Lending, Real Estate Property, Infrastructure Lending and Real Estate Investing and Servicing.

