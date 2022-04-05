Sfmg LLC Buys 169 Shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Sfmg LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) by 9.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,013 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 169 shares during the period. Sfmg LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $239,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BABA. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its position in Alibaba Group by 20.3% during the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 362 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 1.8% in the third quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 3,587 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $531,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC increased its stake in Alibaba Group by 20.2% in the 3rd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 405 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. grew its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 2.4% during the third quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 3,013 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $446,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baldwin Brothers LLC MA grew its holdings in Alibaba Group by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 3,612 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $535,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. 20.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BABA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Alibaba Group from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Alibaba Group from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $180.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday, March 14th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $247.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 28th. CLSA reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 price target on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, Atlantic Securities cut Alibaba Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $185.00 to $140.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alibaba Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $197.47.

Shares of BABA opened at $117.50 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $111.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $131.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $318.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.50, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.89. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a one year low of $73.28 and a one year high of $245.69.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $16.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $14.95. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 7.86% and a return on equity of 10.84%. The business had revenue of $242.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $245.79 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.98 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 6.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

