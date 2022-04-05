Sfmg LLC Buys Shares of 20,000 Origin Materials, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ORGN)

Sfmg LLC purchased a new position in shares of Origin Materials, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ORGN – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 20,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $130,000.
Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ORGN. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Origin Materials by 1,142.9% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 21,750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $148,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new position in shares of Origin Materials in the third quarter worth about $136,000. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Origin Materials in the third quarter worth about $190,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Origin Materials in the third quarter worth about $126,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Origin Materials by 96.9% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 12,300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.24% of the company’s stock.
In other Origin Materials news, Director Charles Drucker bought 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.13 per share, for a total transaction of $245,200.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Boon Sim bought 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.11 per share, for a total transaction of $127,750.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.
Shares of ORGN opened at $6.89 on Tuesday. Origin Materials, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.65 and a 12-month high of $10.73. The business’s fifty day moving average is $5.80 and its 200 day moving average is $6.28. The company has a current ratio of 107.76, a quick ratio of 107.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.
Origin Materials (OTCMKTS:ORGN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.03. On average, equities research analysts expect that Origin Materials, Inc. will post -0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Origin Materials Company Profile (Get Rating)
Origin Materials, Inc operates as a carbon negative materials company. Its platform converts the carbon found in biomass into useful materials. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in West Sacramento, California.
