Sfmg LLC Has $6.02 Million Holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Sfmg LLC increased its holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 28.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 115,767 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after buying an additional 25,533 shares during the period. Verizon Communications accounts for 0.6% of Sfmg LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Sfmg LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $6,015,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Total Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 20.9% in the 4th quarter. Total Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,528 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $287,000 after buying an additional 956 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its position in Verizon Communications by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 2,428,704 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $126,196,000 after purchasing an additional 7,614 shares in the last quarter. Graypoint LLC lifted its stake in Verizon Communications by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 30,786 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,600,000 after purchasing an additional 3,415 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,045,784 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $210,218,000 after purchasing an additional 55,227 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the 4th quarter valued at $242,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE VZ opened at $52.46 on Tuesday. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 1 year low of $49.69 and a 1 year high of $59.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The company’s 50-day moving average is $52.77 and its 200 day moving average is $52.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $220.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.84, a P/E/G ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.38.

Verizon Communications ( NYSE:VZ Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.03. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 16.51% and a return on equity of 28.94%. The business had revenue of $34.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.21 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, April 8th will be given a dividend of $0.64 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.88%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.03%.

VZ has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Verizon Communications in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Tigress Financial raised their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Verizon Communications from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $62.00 to $56.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on Verizon Communications in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $57.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Verizon Communications has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.20.

In related news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,558 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.48, for a total transaction of $84,879.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Hans Erik Vestberg bought 19,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $52.55 per share, with a total value of $998,450.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

