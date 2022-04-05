Sfmg LLC Takes Position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Sfmg LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 672 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $1,585,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 126.8% in the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 186 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group boosted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 22.4% during the third quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 2,617 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $725,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares during the period. Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.9% during the third quarter. Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 38,111 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,444,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AJ Wealth Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 8.1% in the third quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 11,956 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,276,000 after purchasing an additional 899 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA IWF opened at $283.21 on Tuesday. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $244.16 and a 1 year high of $311.95. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $268.83.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

