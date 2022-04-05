Sharecare (NASDAQ:SHCR) Shares Down 3.9% on Analyst Downgrade

Shares of Sharecare, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHCR – Get Rating) dropped 3.9% during trading on Monday after Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on the stock from $12.00 to $6.00. The company traded as low as $2.44 and last traded at $2.44. Approximately 12,740 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,576,962 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.54.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. BTIG Research decreased their price objective on shares of Sharecare from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Sharecare from $4.50 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday.

Get Sharecare alerts:

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SHCR. Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new position in Sharecare during the 3rd quarter worth $82,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sharecare in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,953,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sharecare in the 3rd quarter valued at about $514,000. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sharecare in the 3rd quarter valued at about $839,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sharecare in the 3rd quarter valued at about $350,000. 16.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3.08.

About Sharecare (NASDAQ:SHCR)

Sharecare, Inc operates as a digital health company. Its virtual health platform is designed to help people, providers, employers, health plans, government organizations, and communities optimize individual and population-wide well-being by driving positive behavior change. The company was founded in 2010 and sis based in Atlanta, Georgia.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sharecare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sharecare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.