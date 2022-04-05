Shell (LON:SHEL) PT Set at GBX 2,750 by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 2,750 ($36.07) target price on Shell (LON:SHEL – Get Rating) in a research note published on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on SHEL. Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 2,375 ($31.15) price objective on shares of Shell in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley set a GBX 2,570 ($33.70) price objective on Shell in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a GBX 2,551 ($33.46) target price on Shell in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. UBS Group set a GBX 2,125 ($27.87) target price on Shell in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 2,400 ($31.48) target price on Shell in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 2,558 ($33.55).

LON:SHEL opened at GBX 2,116.50 ($27.76) on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.81. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 1,955.02. The company has a market capitalization of £159.82 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.85. Shell has a 12-month low of GBX 1,833.40 ($24.04) and a 12-month high of GBX 2,137 ($28.03).

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 17th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 17th. This represents a yield of 0.91%. Shell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.42%.

In other Shell news, insider Ben van Beurden sold 190,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2,040 ($26.75), for a total transaction of £3,876,000 ($5,083,278.69).

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

