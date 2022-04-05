Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR) Coverage Initiated at Susquehanna Bancshares

Susquehanna Bancshares assumed coverage on shares of Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm issued a positive rating and a $97.00 target price on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Shift4 Payments from $110.00 to $86.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Susquehanna assumed coverage on Shift4 Payments in a research report on Monday. They issued a positive rating and a $97.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Shift4 Payments from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. DA Davidson initiated coverage on Shift4 Payments in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. They issued a buy rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on Shift4 Payments in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. They issued a neutral rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Shift4 Payments currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $74.36.

Get Shift4 Payments alerts:

NYSE FOUR opened at $65.44 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 7.89, a current ratio of 7.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.35. Shift4 Payments has a one year low of $38.88 and a one year high of $104.11. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $53.31.

Shift4 Payments ( NYSE:FOUR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $399.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $381.84 million. Shift4 Payments had a negative net margin of 3.52% and a negative return on equity of 1.44%. The firm’s revenue was up 89.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.29) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Shift4 Payments will post 0.57 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Jared Isaacman purchased 120,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $46.03 per share, for a total transaction of $5,523,600.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 38.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FOUR. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in Shift4 Payments by 150.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new position in Shift4 Payments in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Shift4 Payments by 142.9% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in Shift4 Payments in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, FourThought Financial LLC grew its stake in Shift4 Payments by 58.4% in the fourth quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 1,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 474 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.95% of the company’s stock.

About Shift4 Payments (Get Rating)

Shift4 Payments, Inc (NYSE FOUR) provides integrated payment processing and technology solutions in the United States. Its payments platform provides omni-channel card acceptance and processing solutions, including end-to-end payment processing for various payment types; merchant acquiring; proprietary omni-channel gateway; complementary software integrations; integrated and mobile point-of-sale (POS) solutions; security and risk management solutions; and reporting and analytical tools, as well as tokenization, risk management/underwriting, payment device and chargeback management, fraud prevention, and gift card solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Shift4 Payments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shift4 Payments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.