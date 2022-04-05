Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Susquehanna

Susquehanna started coverage on shares of Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR – Get Rating) in a report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a positive rating and a $97.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on FOUR. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Shift4 Payments from $110.00 to $86.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Shift4 Payments from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Shift4 Payments from $105.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group began coverage on shares of Shift4 Payments in a report on Thursday, January 27th. They issued a neutral rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Shift4 Payments from $57.00 to $50.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $74.36.

Shares of Shift4 Payments stock opened at $65.44 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.31. Shift4 Payments has a 1-year low of $38.88 and a 1-year high of $104.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.35, a quick ratio of 7.89 and a current ratio of 7.91.

Shift4 Payments ( NYSE:FOUR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $399.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $381.84 million. Shift4 Payments had a negative net margin of 3.52% and a negative return on equity of 1.44%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 89.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.29) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Shift4 Payments will post 0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Jared Isaacman acquired 120,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $46.03 per share, with a total value of $5,523,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 38.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Shift4 Payments by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in Shift4 Payments by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 3,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Shift4 Payments by 142.9% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its position in Shift4 Payments by 0.7% during the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 37,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,907,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. lifted its position in Shift4 Payments by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 25,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,489,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. 72.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shift4 Payments, Inc (NYSE FOUR) provides integrated payment processing and technology solutions in the United States. Its payments platform provides omni-channel card acceptance and processing solutions, including end-to-end payment processing for various payment types; merchant acquiring; proprietary omni-channel gateway; complementary software integrations; integrated and mobile point-of-sale (POS) solutions; security and risk management solutions; and reporting and analytical tools, as well as tokenization, risk management/underwriting, payment device and chargeback management, fraud prevention, and gift card solutions.

