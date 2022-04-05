Shires Income Plc Plans Dividend of GBX 3.20 (LON:SHRS)

Shires Income Plc (LON:SHRS – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Thursday, March 3rd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 7th will be given a dividend of GBX 3.20 ($0.04) per share on Friday, April 29th. This represents a yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
Shares of LON SHRS opened at GBX 278.98 ($3.66) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.47, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a current ratio of 0.08. The company has a market cap of £85.98 million and a PE ratio of 3.90. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 263.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 265.81. Shires Income has a fifty-two week low of GBX 222.37 ($2.92) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 294 ($3.86).
Shires Income Company Profile (Get Rating)
See Also
- The Top 3 Dividend Stocks to Buy in April
- Lululemon Stock is Stretching Higher
- Best RV Stocks to Pop into Your Portfolio Right Now
- Is it time to get back into Xpeng Stock?
- MarketBeat Podcast: BAD investments: Betting, Alcohol and Drug Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Shires Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shires Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.