Shires Income Plc Plans Dividend of GBX 3.20 (LON:SHRS)

Shires Income Plc (LON:SHRS – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Thursday, March 3rd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 7th will be given a dividend of GBX 3.20 ($0.04) per share on Friday, April 29th. This represents a yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shares of LON SHRS opened at GBX 278.98 ($3.66) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.47, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a current ratio of 0.08. The company has a market cap of £85.98 million and a PE ratio of 3.90. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 263.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 265.81. Shires Income has a fifty-two week low of GBX 222.37 ($2.92) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 294 ($3.86).

Shires Income Company Profile (Get Rating)

Shires Income PLC is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Fund Managers Limited. The fund is co-managed by Aberdeen Asset Managers Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

