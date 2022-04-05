Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) Stake Lessened by Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC

Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Get Rating) (TSE:SHOP) by 6.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,008 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 444 shares during the period. Shopify comprises approximately 1.5% of Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Shopify were worth $8,275,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. HighMark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Shopify during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Shopify during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Shopify by 533.3% in the 3rd quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 19 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Shopify by 35.3% in the 3rd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 23 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Shopify during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. 60.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SHOP shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group assumed coverage on Shopify in a report on Thursday, January 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $1,200.00 price target on the stock. DA Davidson reduced their price target on Shopify from $1,400.00 to $800.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Shopify from $1,650.00 to $1,000.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of Shopify from $1,450.00 to $800.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Roth Capital cut shares of Shopify from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $1,400.00 to $850.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,136.80.

Shares of NYSE SHOP traded down $24.37 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $702.92. The company had a trading volume of 2,370,575 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,874,332. Shopify Inc. has a 12 month low of $510.02 and a 12 month high of $1,762.92. The firm has a market cap of $88.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.56 and a beta of 1.62. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $724.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,156.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 12.15 and a quick ratio of 12.15.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP – Get Rating) (TSE:SHOP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The software maker reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.75. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. Shopify had a return on equity of 4.38% and a net margin of 63.20%. Shopify’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.15 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Shopify Inc. will post -2.06 EPS for the current year.

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

