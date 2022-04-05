Shopping (SPI) Price Up 35.4% This Week

Shopping (SPI) traded up 19.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on April 5th. One Shopping coin can now be bought for approximately $13.22 or 0.00028435 BTC on exchanges. Shopping has a market cap of $11.99 million and approximately $3.40 million worth of Shopping was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Shopping has traded up 35.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002151 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001773 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $22.60 or 0.00048600 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0707 or 0.00000152 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,475.10 or 0.07472033 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46,533.49 or 1.00054616 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $25.77 or 0.00055402 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $22.15 or 0.00047634 BTC.

Shopping Coin Profile

Shopping’s launch date was December 3rd, 2020. Shopping’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 906,426 coins. Shopping’s official Twitter account is @shopping_io

According to CryptoCompare, “Shopping.io, a Blockchain-based platform from AZ EXPRESS RETAIL LLC, strives to change this entirely by offering a unified marketplace that combines all major e-commerce industry players under one website and enables digital assets to be used as payment method. “

Shopping Coin Trading

