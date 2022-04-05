Shoprite Holdings Limited (SRGHY) to Issue Dividend of $0.11 on April 21st

Shoprite Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:SRGHY – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Friday, April 1st, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.1093 per share on Thursday, April 21st. This represents a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th.

Shares of SRGHY stock opened at $16.02 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $15.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.51. Shoprite has a 12-month low of $9.84 and a 12-month high of $16.29.

Get Shoprite alerts:

About Shoprite (Get Rating)

Shoprite Holdings Ltd. engages in the management of retail stores. It operates through the following segments: Supermarkets RSA, Supermarkets Non-RSA, Furniture, and Other. The Supermarkets RSA segment includes retail operations under the Shoprite, Checkers, Checkers Hyper, and Liquor Shop stores in South Africa.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Shoprite Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shoprite and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.