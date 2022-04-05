Shore Capital Reaffirms House Stock Rating for Cake Box (LON:CBOX)

Shore Capital restated their house stock rating on shares of Cake Box (LON:CBOX – Get Rating) in a report published on Friday morning, Marketbeat.com reports.

Separately, Liberum Capital restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 470 ($6.16) price target on shares of Cake Box in a report on Tuesday, December 7th.

LON CBOX opened at GBX 183.50 ($2.41) on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 195.26 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 302.48. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.23. The stock has a market cap of £73.40 million and a PE ratio of 14.80. Cake Box has a 12 month low of GBX 135 ($1.77) and a 12 month high of GBX 428 ($5.61).

In other news, insider Nilesh (Neil) Sachdev purchased 14,992 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 220 ($2.89) per share, for a total transaction of £32,982.40 ($43,255.61). Also, insider Jaswir Singh purchased 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 250 ($3.28) per share, for a total transaction of £35,000 ($45,901.64).

Cake Box Holdings Plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of fresh cream cakes in the United Kingdom. As of March 31, 2021, the company operated 157 franchise stores. It also engages in property rental activities. Cake Box Holdings Plc was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Enfield, the United Kingdom.

