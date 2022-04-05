Shore Capital Reaffirms House Stock Rating for Mpac Group (LON:MPAC)

Shore Capital reissued their house stock rating on shares of Mpac Group (LON:MPAC – Get Rating) in a research report released on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

Shares of Mpac Group stock opened at GBX 520 ($6.82) on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of £104.89 million and a P/E ratio of 13.65. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 516.15. Mpac Group has a twelve month low of GBX 188 ($2.47) and a twelve month high of GBX 665.40 ($8.73). The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.55.

Mpac Group plc provides packaging and automation solutions to healthcare, pharmaceutical, and food and beverage sector worldwide. It operates through Original Equipment and Service segments. The company designs, manufactures, and engineers packaging solutions, automation and secondary packaging equipment, end-of-line robotic with integrated testing solutions, at line instrumentation and turnkey solutions, and design and integration of packaging systems.

