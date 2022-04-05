Shore Capital Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Renew (LON:RNWH)

Shore Capital restated their buy rating on shares of Renew (LON:RNWH – Get Rating) in a report released on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Peel Hunt restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 900 ($11.80) price target on shares of Renew in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Liberum Capital reiterated a hold rating and set a GBX 770 ($10.10) target price on shares of Renew in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 775 ($10.16).

RNWH stock opened at GBX 685 ($8.98) on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 692.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.20. The company has a market capitalization of £540.21 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.84. Renew has a 1-year low of GBX 561 ($7.36) and a 1-year high of GBX 889 ($11.66).

Renew Holdings plc operates as a contractor in the field of engineering services and specialist building in the United Kingdom. The company provides services to the energy, environmental, rail, and infrastructure markets. It offers operational support and asset care; critical planned and reactive maintenance and renewals; civil, mechanical, and electrical engineering services; geotechnical and earthworks; plant, power, and signaling renewals; 24/7 emergency services; asset renewal and refurbishment; tunnel and shaft refurbishment, fencing, and devegetation; and in-house design services, as well as wireless telecoms installations; 3G, 4G, 5G, and Wi-Fi technologies; temporary sites and special events; and maintenance and decommissioning services.

