Shore Capital Reiterates House Stock Rating for FBD (LON:FBH)

Shore Capital restated their house stock rating on shares of FBD (LON:FBH – Get Rating) in a research note published on Friday, MarketBeat reports.

Shares of FBD stock opened at GBX 10.35 ($0.14) on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of £5.02 million and a PE ratio of 3.86. FBD has a 12 month low of GBX 6.72 ($0.09) and a 12 month high of GBX 11.25 ($0.15). The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.56. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 10.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 8.71.

Get FBD alerts:

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 21st will be paid a €1.00 ($1.10) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 9.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 21st.

FBD Holdings plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting of general insurance to farmers, private individuals, and business owners in Ireland. The company operates in two segments, Underwriting and Financial Services. It offers car, home, travel, life and pension, business, and farm insurance products, as well as insurance related to motor, fire, liability, and other damage to property.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for FBD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FBD and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.