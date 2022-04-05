Showcase (SHO) Market Cap Achieves $74,650.23

Showcase (SHO) traded up 6.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on April 5th. Over the last week, Showcase has traded 38.5% higher against the US dollar. Showcase has a market cap of $74,650.23 and $4,527.00 worth of Showcase was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Showcase coin can currently be bought for $0.0030 or 0.00000006 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Showcase alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002175 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001794 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $22.36 or 0.00048639 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0698 or 0.00000152 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,463.25 or 0.07532005 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45,872.23 or 0.99764637 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $25.60 or 0.00055685 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $21.93 or 0.00047687 BTC.

About Showcase

Showcase’s total supply is 120,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 25,299,553 coins. Showcase’s official Twitter account is @MyShowcase

Buying and Selling Showcase

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Showcase directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Showcase should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Showcase using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Showcase Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Showcase and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.