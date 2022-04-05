Siebert Financial (NASDAQ:SIEB) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Siebert Financial (NASDAQ:SIEBGet Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

NASDAQ SIEB opened at $2.07 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Siebert Financial has a 12-month low of $1.88 and a 12-month high of $6.39. The company has a market capitalization of $63.92 million, a PE ratio of 12.91 and a beta of -0.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2.12 and its 200-day moving average is $2.57.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC acquired a new position in Siebert Financial during the second quarter worth $71,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Siebert Financial during the fourth quarter worth $57,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Siebert Financial by 21.9% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 33,429 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Siebert Financial by 131.1% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 52,766 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 29,931 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Siebert Financial by 395.1% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 54,433 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $220,000 after buying an additional 43,439 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.99% of the company’s stock.

Siebert Financial Company Profile (Get Rating)

Siebert Financial Corp. is bank holding company, which provides brokerage and financial advisory services. It conducts the following lines of business through its wholly-owned subsidiaries: Retail Brokerage Business, Investment Advisory Services, Insurance Services, Robo-Advisory Technology Development, and Prime Brokerage Services.

