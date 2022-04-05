Siebert Financial (NASDAQ:SIEB) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Siebert Financial (NASDAQ:SIEB – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

NASDAQ SIEB opened at $2.07 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Siebert Financial has a 12-month low of $1.88 and a 12-month high of $6.39. The company has a market capitalization of $63.92 million, a PE ratio of 12.91 and a beta of -0.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2.12 and its 200-day moving average is $2.57.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC acquired a new position in Siebert Financial during the second quarter worth $71,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Siebert Financial during the fourth quarter worth $57,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Siebert Financial by 21.9% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 33,429 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Siebert Financial by 131.1% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 52,766 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 29,931 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Siebert Financial by 395.1% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 54,433 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $220,000 after buying an additional 43,439 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.99% of the company’s stock.

Siebert Financial Corp. is bank holding company, which provides brokerage and financial advisory services. It conducts the following lines of business through its wholly-owned subsidiaries: Retail Brokerage Business, Investment Advisory Services, Insurance Services, Robo-Advisory Technology Development, and Prime Brokerage Services.

