Sierra Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:SMTS) Lowered to D+ at TheStreet

TheStreet cut shares of Sierra Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:SMTS – Get Rating) from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report published on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on SMTS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sierra Metals from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, March 18th. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on shares of Sierra Metals from $3.50 to $3.75 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Sierra Metals from C$1.80 to C$2.15 in a report on Wednesday, March 9th.

Shares of SMTS stock opened at $1.23 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $200.98 million, a PE ratio of 9.46 and a beta of 1.68. Sierra Metals has a one year low of $1.11 and a one year high of $3.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. West Family Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sierra Metals by 653.9% during the 4th quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 5,431,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,440,000 after acquiring an additional 4,711,088 shares in the last quarter. Long Focus Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Sierra Metals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,821,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Sierra Metals by 31.1% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,506,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,849,000 after purchasing an additional 1,542,334 shares during the last quarter. Voss Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Sierra Metals in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,665,000. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sierra Metals by 56.7% in the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 1,401,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,913,000 after buying an additional 507,183 shares during the last quarter. 46.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sierra Metals Inc, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the production, exploration, and development of precious and base metals in Peru and Mexico. It primarily focuses on exploration of silver, copper, lead, zinc, and gold deposits. The company's flagship property is the 81.84% owned polymetallic Yauricocha Mine covering an area of 18,778 hectares located in the Yauyos province in Peru.

