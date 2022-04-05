Sierra Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:SMTS) Lowered to D+ at TheStreet

TheStreet cut shares of Sierra Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:SMTS – Get Rating) from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report published on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.
A number of other brokerages also recently commented on SMTS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sierra Metals from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, March 18th. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on shares of Sierra Metals from $3.50 to $3.75 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Sierra Metals from C$1.80 to C$2.15 in a report on Wednesday, March 9th.
Shares of SMTS stock opened at $1.23 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $200.98 million, a PE ratio of 9.46 and a beta of 1.68. Sierra Metals has a one year low of $1.11 and a one year high of $3.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.
Sierra Metals Company Profile (Get Rating)
Sierra Metals Inc, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the production, exploration, and development of precious and base metals in Peru and Mexico. It primarily focuses on exploration of silver, copper, lead, zinc, and gold deposits. The company's flagship property is the 81.84% owned polymetallic Yauricocha Mine covering an area of 18,778 hectares located in the Yauyos province in Peru.
Receive News & Ratings for Sierra Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sierra Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.