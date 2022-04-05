SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twelve ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $84.88.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on SLG shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on SL Green Realty from $69.05 to $74.20 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on SL Green Realty in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays increased their price target on SL Green Realty from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on SL Green Realty from $83.48 to $87.60 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered SL Green Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $87.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Monday, March 28th.

In related news, Director Craig M. Hatkoff sold 3,560 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.31, for a total value of $275,223.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Edwin T. Burton III sold 3,476 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.40, for a total transaction of $282,946.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SL Green Realty by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,764,636 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $700,126,000 after acquiring an additional 635,270 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of SL Green Realty by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,438,086 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $255,865,000 after acquiring an additional 192,982 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of SL Green Realty by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 1,347,654 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $109,403,000 after acquiring an additional 15,805 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of SL Green Realty by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,191,513 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $84,406,000 after acquiring an additional 142,410 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of SL Green Realty by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,044,966 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $74,924,000 after acquiring an additional 24,202 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.63% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SLG traded down $1.90 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $79.30. The stock had a trading volume of 989,088 shares, compared to its average volume of 921,567. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a current ratio of 2.43. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.85. SL Green Realty has a 12-month low of $66.50 and a 12-month high of $85.65. The stock has a market cap of $5.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.75 and a beta of 1.39.

SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.73) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.59). SL Green Realty had a return on equity of 8.92% and a net margin of 53.29%. The company had revenue of $150.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $154.02 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.56 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 21.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that SL Green Realty will post 6.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a $0.3108 dividend. This represents a $3.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. SL Green Realty’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.96%.

SL Green Realty Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the acquisition, development, ownership, management and operation of commercial and residential real estate properties. It operates through the Real Estate, and Debt & Preferred Equity Investments business segments.

