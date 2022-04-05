Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc. (TSE:ZZZ) Receives C$39.43 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc. (TSE:ZZZ – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$39.43.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Sleep Country Canada from C$45.00 to C$39.00 in a research report on Monday, March 7th. TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Sleep Country Canada from C$38.00 to C$35.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 7th. CIBC cut their price objective on shares of Sleep Country Canada from C$47.00 to C$39.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, National Bankshares decreased their target price on shares of Sleep Country Canada from C$46.00 to C$41.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 7th.

Sleep Country Canada stock traded down C$0.49 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching C$27.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,246 shares, compared to its average volume of 117,040. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.70. Sleep Country Canada has a twelve month low of C$26.02 and a twelve month high of C$41.97. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$31.21 and a 200-day moving average price of C$34.62. The firm has a market cap of C$1.03 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.93.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th were paid a dividend of $0.195 per share. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 17th. Sleep Country Canada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.77%.

Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc engages in retailing mattress and bedding-related products in Canada. The company offers a range of mattresses, adjustable lifestyle bases, pillows, duvets, duvet covers, mattress toppers and protectors, pet beds, weighted blankets, throws, sheets, headboards, footboards, frames, mattress and pillowcases, platforms, metal frames, blankets, mattress pads, and other sleep accessories.

