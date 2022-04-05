Smart Sand (NASDAQ:SND) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Smart Sand (NASDAQ:SND – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Smart Sand, Inc. is a producer of northern white raw frac sand for the oil and gas industry. It offers proppant and related logistics services for oil and gas recovery from unconventional wells. Smart Sand, Inc. is headquartered in the Woodlands, Texas. “

Get Smart Sand alerts:

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Smart Sand in a research note on Sunday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

SND traded up $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $3.58. 240,211 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 531,848. The company has a market cap of $160.42 million, a PE ratio of -2.98 and a beta of 1.42. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.39. Smart Sand has a 1 year low of $1.73 and a 1 year high of $4.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Smart Sand (NASDAQ:SND – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.11). Smart Sand had a negative net margin of 40.01% and a negative return on equity of 19.53%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.05 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Smart Sand will post -0.32 EPS for the current year.

In other Smart Sand news, insider James Douglas Young sold 9,082 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.03, for a total transaction of $27,518.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Andrew R. Speaker sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.99, for a total transaction of $149,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 134,008 shares of company stock valued at $414,029 in the last quarter. 50.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Smart Sand in the 4th quarter worth about $78,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Smart Sand by 22.3% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 43,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 8,022 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners bought a new stake in shares of Smart Sand in the 4th quarter worth about $78,000. HighVista Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Smart Sand in the 3rd quarter worth about $95,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Smart Sand by 465.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 94,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,000 after acquiring an additional 78,178 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.99% of the company’s stock.

Smart Sand Company Profile (Get Rating)

Smart Sand, Inc engages in supplying frac sand and related services. The firm offers complete mine to wellsite proppant supply and logistics solutions. It supplies industrial sand to the oil and gas industry. The company was founded on July 19, 2011 and is headquartered in The Woodlands, TX.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Smart Sand (SND)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Smart Sand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smart Sand and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.