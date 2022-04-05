Smartshare (SSP) Market Capitalization Achieves $278,454.41

Smartshare (SSP) traded down 0% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on April 4th. Smartshare has a total market cap of $278,454.41 and approximately $25,766.00 worth of Smartshare was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Smartshare coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Smartshare has traded 0% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Arweave (AR) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.16 or 0.00084180 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002150 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.88 or 0.00010501 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0111 or 0.00000024 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0963 or 0.00000207 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0094 or 0.00000020 BTC.

HalalChain (HLC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Smartshare Coin Profile

Smartshare (CRYPTO:SSP) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on May 2nd, 2018. Smartshare’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,639,918,911 coins. Smartshare’s official website is smartshare.vip/# . Smartshare’s official Twitter account is @Smartshare_vip and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Smartshare subverts the existing IoT industry-centric trading platform through blockchain technology and uses SSP token to realize the quantification and value circulation of the terminals and data in the platform to enhance the ecological value of the IoT. Meanwhile, as an IoT industry value chain, Smartshare combines various scenarios of the Internet of Things industry for in-depth coverage and applications, and applies blockchain technology to more new businesses. The official Smartshare ticker is “SSP” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. The designation “SMARTS” is for CryptoCompare.com only. “

