Smith & Nephew (LON:SN) Price Target Increased to GBX 1,680 by Analysts at Barclays

Smith & Nephew (LON:SN – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by research analysts at Barclays from GBX 1,670 ($21.90) to GBX 1,680 ($22.03) in a research note issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 36.53% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,840 ($24.13) price objective on shares of Smith & Nephew in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 1,700 ($22.30) price objective on shares of Smith & Nephew in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 1,442 ($18.91) price objective on shares of Smith & Nephew in a report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,693.40 ($22.21).

SN opened at GBX 1,230.50 ($16.14) on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of £10.77 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.97. Smith & Nephew has a twelve month low of GBX 1,151.50 ($15.10) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,601.50 ($21.00). The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 1,239.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 1,267.34.

Smith & Nephew plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells medical devices worldwide. The company offers knee implant products for knee replacement procedures; hip implants for the reconstruction of hip joints; and trauma and extremities products that include internal and external devices used in the stabilization of severe fractures and deformity correction procedures.

