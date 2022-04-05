Smoothy Tops 1-Day Volume of $460,445.00 (SMTY)

Smoothy (SMTY) traded up 1.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on April 5th. During the last seven days, Smoothy has traded up 8.1% against the dollar. One Smoothy coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0436 or 0.00000095 BTC on popular exchanges. Smoothy has a market capitalization of $221,975.02 and $460,445.00 worth of Smoothy was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002181 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001789 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $22.02 or 0.00048025 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0699 or 0.00000153 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3,427.30 or 0.07473944 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45,838.64 or 0.99960882 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.19 or 0.00054940 BTC.

About Smoothy

Smoothy’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,089,773 coins. Smoothy’s official Twitter account is @smoothswap

Smoothy Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Smoothy directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Smoothy should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Smoothy using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

