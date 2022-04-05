Smurfit Kappa Group Plc (SKG) to Issue Dividend of €0.96 on May 6th

Smurfit Kappa Group Plc (LON:SKG – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Wednesday, February 9th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 7th will be given a dividend of €0.96 ($1.06) per share on Friday, May 6th. This represents a yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. This is a positive change from Smurfit Kappa Group’s previous dividend of $0.29. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shares of LON SKG opened at GBX 3,346 ($43.88) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.47, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market capitalization of £8.71 billion and a PE ratio of 15.49. Smurfit Kappa Group has a 1-year low of GBX 2,771 ($36.34) and a 1-year high of GBX 4,334 ($56.84). The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 3,637.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 3,837.58.

Get Smurfit Kappa Group alerts:

Smurfit Kappa Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Smurfit Kappa Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells paper-based packaging products. It operates through two segments, Europe and the Americas. The company offers consumer, retail, industrial, e-commerce, heavy-duty corrugated, and hexacomb packaging products; composite cardboard tubes, bags, and sacks; and bag-in-box, a single-use packaging system that comprises films, accessories, bags, taps, and boxes.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Smurfit Kappa Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smurfit Kappa Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.