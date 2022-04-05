Sol-Gel Technologies (NASDAQ:SLGL) Price Target Cut to $17.00

Sol-Gel Technologies (NASDAQ:SLGL – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Raymond James from $21.00 to $17.00 in a research report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a strong-buy rating on the stock.
Several other brokerages have also commented on SLGL. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sol-Gel Technologies from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Sol-Gel Technologies in a report on Thursday, December 23rd.
Shares of SLGL opened at $7.21 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $147.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.46 and a beta of 1.16. Sol-Gel Technologies has a 52-week low of $6.12 and a 52-week high of $15.31. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $7.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.98.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Sol-Gel Technologies by 34.0% during the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 16,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 4,275 shares during the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC bought a new position in shares of Sol-Gel Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Sol-Gel Technologies by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 143,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,064,000 after buying an additional 14,194 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in Sol-Gel Technologies by 14.1% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 36,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,000 after buying an additional 4,519 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 28.79% of the company’s stock.
Sol-Gel Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)
Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. is a clinical-stage dermatology company, which engages in the identification, development, and commercialization of topical dermatological drug products for the treatment of skin diseases. Its products include VERED, TWIN, and SIRS-T. The company was founded by David Avnir and Alon Seri-Levy on October 28, 1997 and is headquartered in Ness Ziona, Israel.
