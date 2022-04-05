Sol-Gel Technologies (NASDAQ:SLGL) Price Target Cut to $17.00

Sol-Gel Technologies (NASDAQ:SLGL – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Raymond James from $21.00 to $17.00 in a research report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also commented on SLGL. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sol-Gel Technologies from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Sol-Gel Technologies in a report on Thursday, December 23rd.

Shares of SLGL opened at $7.21 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $147.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.46 and a beta of 1.16. Sol-Gel Technologies has a 52-week low of $6.12 and a 52-week high of $15.31. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $7.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.98.

Sol-Gel Technologies ( NASDAQ:SLGL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 30th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.21. Sol-Gel Technologies had a return on equity of 7.03% and a net margin of 10.30%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Sol-Gel Technologies will post -0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Sol-Gel Technologies by 34.0% during the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 16,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 4,275 shares during the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC bought a new position in shares of Sol-Gel Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Sol-Gel Technologies by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 143,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,064,000 after buying an additional 14,194 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in Sol-Gel Technologies by 14.1% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 36,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,000 after buying an additional 4,519 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 28.79% of the company’s stock.

Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. is a clinical-stage dermatology company, which engages in the identification, development, and commercialization of topical dermatological drug products for the treatment of skin diseases. Its products include VERED, TWIN, and SIRS-T. The company was founded by David Avnir and Alon Seri-Levy on October 28, 1997 and is headquartered in Ness Ziona, Israel.

