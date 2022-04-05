SOMESING (SSX) Market Cap Reaches $153.80 Million

SOMESING (SSX) traded 1.3% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on April 5th. One SOMESING coin can now be purchased for about $0.0582 or 0.00000124 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, SOMESING has traded up 5.5% against the US dollar. SOMESING has a market capitalization of $153.80 million and approximately $11.29 million worth of SOMESING was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get SOMESING alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002132 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001770 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.03 or 0.00049092 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0712 or 0.00000152 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,536.38 or 0.07538979 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46,906.76 or 0.99997353 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.67 or 0.00048324 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $26.32 or 0.00056112 BTC.

About SOMESING

SOMESING’s launch date was November 27th, 2018. SOMESING’s total supply is 6,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,641,077,754 coins. SOMESING’s official message board is medium.com/@singlovers . The official website for SOMESING is somesing.io . SOMESING’s official Twitter account is @somesinglovers and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “SOMESING is a social music service that incorporates blockchain technology so that producers can get rewards for creative activities that everyone can enjoy their favorite songs and recreate the songs. Everyone who likes singing can sing all songs free of charge and receive economic reward through gifts, supports, and events through the community about newly created song content. SSX is a token based on the Icon Blockchain that will serve as a medium of exchange on the SOMESING platform. “

Buying and Selling SOMESING

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SOMESING directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SOMESING should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SOMESING using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for SOMESING Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SOMESING and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.