Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO) Shares Acquired by National Asset Management Inc.

National Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 10,485 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 467 shares during the quarter. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Southern Copper were worth $647,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Southern Copper during the fourth quarter worth $225,000. Marshall Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Southern Copper by 17.3% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC now owns 21,039 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,298,000 after purchasing an additional 3,105 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of Southern Copper by 26.5% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 163,974 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $10,119,000 after purchasing an additional 34,312 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK lifted its position in shares of Southern Copper by 38.9% during the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 286,013 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $17,650,000 after purchasing an additional 80,125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PFG Private Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Southern Copper by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,308 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. 7.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on SCCO shares. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Southern Copper from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Southern Copper in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.75.

SCCO stock opened at $78.00 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 2.30. Southern Copper Co. has a 1-year low of $54.92 and a 1-year high of $83.29. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $70.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $64.34. The firm has a market cap of $60.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.73, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.06.

Southern Copper (NYSE:SCCO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.12 by ($0.04). Southern Copper had a net margin of 31.07% and a return on equity of 42.58%. The business had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.61 billion. As a group, analysts expect that Southern Copper Co. will post 4.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th were paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 14th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.13%. Southern Copper’s payout ratio is 90.91%.

In other Southern Copper news, Chairman German Larrea Mota Velasco sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.94, for a total transaction of $14,988,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Southern Copper Corporation engages in mining, exploring, smelting, and refining copper and other minerals in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, Ecuador, and Chile. The company is involved in the mining, milling, and flotation of copper ore to produce copper and molybdenum concentrates; smelting of copper concentrates to produce blister and anode copper; refining of anode copper to produce copper cathodes; production of molybdenum concentrate and sulfuric acid; production of refined silver, gold, and other materials; and mining and processing of zinc and lead.

