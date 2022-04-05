Southern First Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFST) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Southern First Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFST – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Greenville First Bancshares, Inc. is the holding company for Greenville First Bank, N.A., a national banking association chartered under the laws of the United States. “

Get Southern First Bancshares alerts:

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Southern First Bancshares in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company.

Southern First Bancshares stock opened at $50.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market cap of $399.57 million, a P/E ratio of 8.58 and a beta of 0.92. The business’s fifty day moving average is $55.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.63. Southern First Bancshares has a 52 week low of $45.74 and a 52 week high of $65.59.

Southern First Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFST – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The bank reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $26.19 million for the quarter. Southern First Bancshares had a return on equity of 18.06% and a net margin of 42.36%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Southern First Bancshares will post 4.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Southern First Bancshares by 52,283.9% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 61,813 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,307,000 after acquiring an additional 61,695 shares during the last quarter. Maltese Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Southern First Bancshares in the third quarter valued at about $707,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Southern First Bancshares by 27.0% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 33,634 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,799,000 after purchasing an additional 7,155 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in Southern First Bancshares by 0.8% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 50,732 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,753,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Associates bought a new stake in Southern First Bancshares in the third quarter valued at about $738,000. Institutional investors own 81.52% of the company’s stock.

Southern First Bancshares Company Profile (Get Rating)

Southern First Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Southern First Bank that provides various banking products and services to general public in South Carolina, North Carolina, and Georgia. It operates through three segments: Commercial and Retail Banking, Mortgage Banking, and Corporate Operations.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Southern First Bancshares (SFST)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Southern First Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern First Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.