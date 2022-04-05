Southern Michigan Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SOMC) Increases Dividend to $0.13 Per Share

Southern Michigan Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SOMC – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Friday, April 1st, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be given a dividend of 0.13 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, April 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. This is a boost from Southern Michigan Bancorp’s previous dividend of $0.12.

SOMC stock opened at $21.54 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $20.82 and a 200-day moving average of $20.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Southern Michigan Bancorp has a 12 month low of $17.00 and a 12 month high of $22.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $97.79 million, a P/E ratio of 8.22 and a beta of 0.49.

Southern Michigan Bancorp (OTCMKTS:SOMC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 11th. The financial services provider reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter. Southern Michigan Bancorp had a net margin of 25.48% and a return on equity of 12.53%. The company had revenue of $10.90 million during the quarter.

Southern Michigan Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Southern Michigan Bank & Trust that provides a range of commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, institutions, and governmental agencies primarily in the southwest Michigan communities. Its deposit products include interest and non-interest checking, savings, and various types of money market accounts; time, savings, and demand deposits; and certificates of deposit and IRAs.

