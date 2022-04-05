Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX) Shares Purchased by Peregrine Capital Management LLC

Peregrine Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX – Get Rating) by 51.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 155,779 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 52,676 shares during the quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC owned 0.26% of Southwest Gas worth $10,912,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SWX. Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its stake in shares of Southwest Gas by 814.2% in the third quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 775,564 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $51,870,000 after purchasing an additional 690,726 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Southwest Gas by 20.4% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,904,664 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $127,384,000 after purchasing an additional 322,581 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Southwest Gas by 23.0% in the third quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 701,820 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $46,937,000 after purchasing an additional 131,095 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Southwest Gas by 41.5% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 269,792 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $18,043,000 after purchasing an additional 79,063 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Southwest Gas in the third quarter worth $5,205,000. 84.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Southwest Gas stock opened at $80.73 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.68. The stock has a market cap of $4.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.61, a P/E/G ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.52. Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $62.54 and a 1 year high of $81.05.

Southwest Gas ( NYSE:SWX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. Southwest Gas had a return on equity of 8.48% and a net margin of 5.46%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.82 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. will post 4.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th. This is an increase from Southwest Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.07%. Southwest Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.59%.

SWX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet cut Southwest Gas from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Bank of America upgraded Southwest Gas from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $81.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. StockNews.com lowered Southwest Gas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Southwest Gas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Southwest Gas has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $79.33.

Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc engages in the energy business. It operates through the following segments: Natural Gas Operations and Utility Infrastructure Services. The Natural Gas Operations segment focuses in purchasing, distribution, and transportation of natural gas in Arizona, California, and Nevada.

