SparksPay Tops 1-Day Volume of $1.00 (SPK)

SparksPay (SPK) traded up 2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on April 5th. Over the last week, SparksPay has traded down 1.9% against the U.S. dollar. One SparksPay coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0019 or 0.00000004 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. SparksPay has a total market cap of $20,464.89 and approximately $1.00 worth of SparksPay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About SparksPay

SparksPay (CRYPTO:SPK) is a POW/Masternode coin that uses the NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 23rd, 2018. SparksPay’s total supply is 12,130,837 coins and its circulating supply is 10,886,760 coins. The Reddit community for SparksPay is /r/SparksCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SparksPay’s official Twitter account is @SparksPayIO and its Facebook page is accessible here . SparksPay’s official website is sparkspay.io . SparksPay’s official message board is medium.com/sparkspay

According to CryptoCompare, “SparksPay is a cryptocurrency based on the NeoScrypt algorithm, it is the “fuel” that powers the eCommerce platform. Fees to merchants are based on a nominal percentage value of the transactions performed on the Sparks platform and are paid for by merchants using Sparks coin Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

