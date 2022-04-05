Spartan Delta (TSE:SDE) Reaches New 12-Month High at $10.83

Spartan Delta Corp. (TSE:SDE – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$10.83 and last traded at C$10.80, with a volume of 133552 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$10.55.

Several analysts recently commented on SDE shares. ATB Capital raised their price objective on Spartan Delta from C$8.25 to C$9.50 in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Spartan Delta from C$10.00 to C$13.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Spartan Delta from C$8.00 to C$9.50 in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. CIBC lifted their target price on Spartan Delta from C$10.00 to C$11.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Cormark lifted their target price on Spartan Delta from C$19.00 to C$20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$12.10.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.89, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.71 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.22.

Spartan Delta ( TSE:SDE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported C$0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.38 by C$0.38. The business had revenue of C$296.43 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that Spartan Delta Corp. will post 2.11 EPS for the current year.

Spartan Delta Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas properties in the Western Canada. It also owns and operates oil and gas properties in Alberta, Saskatchewan, and British Columbia. As of December 31, 2021, company owned total proved plus probable reserves of 545,734 thousand barrels of oil equivalent.

