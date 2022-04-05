SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SJNK) Shares Purchased by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SJNK – Get Rating) by 514.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 136,199 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 114,032 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned 0.09% of SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF worth $3,698,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 6,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC now owns 30,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $834,000 after buying an additional 474 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 11,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Fure Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Fure Financial Corp now owns 54,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,499,000 after buying an additional 554 shares during the period. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF by 168.3% in the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 1,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 680 shares during the period.

Shares of SJNK opened at $26.27 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $26.32. SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $25.63 and a 1 year high of $27.58.

