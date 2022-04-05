Special Opportunities Fund (NYSE:SPE) Stock Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $14.63

Special Opportunities Fund, Inc. (NYSE:SPE – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $14.63 and traded as high as $15.16. Special Opportunities Fund shares last traded at $15.05, with a volume of 35,456 shares.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $14.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.26.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.77%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 21st.

In other news, Chairman Phillip Goldstein purchased 2,000 shares of Special Opportunities Fund stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $14.76 per share, for a total transaction of $29,520.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Insiders have purchased 3,670 shares of company stock valued at $53,902 over the last 90 days. 22.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Calton & Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of Special Opportunities Fund by 97.4% in the 3rd quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 22,025 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $338,000 after acquiring an additional 10,865 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Special Opportunities Fund in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $183,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Special Opportunities Fund by 18.3% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 277,280 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $4,266,000 after buying an additional 42,921 shares in the last quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Special Opportunities Fund in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $14,633,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its position in Special Opportunities Fund by 20.2% in the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 85,756 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $1,318,000 after buying an additional 14,433 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.64% of the company’s stock.

Special Opportunities Fund Company Profile (NYSE:SPE)

Special Opportunities Fund, Inc is a close-ended balanced fund of funds launched and managed by Bulldog Investors, LLC. It invests in close-ended funds investing in public equity and fixed income markets. The fund employs a combination of value, opportunistic and special situations strategies to make its investments.

