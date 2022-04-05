Spinnaker Trust Increases Position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Spinnaker Trust lifted its position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 35,207 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the quarter. Spinnaker Trust’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $5,453,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Walt Disney by 1.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 32,666,477 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $5,741,785,000 after purchasing an additional 595,313 shares during the last quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Walt Disney by 2.1% during the third quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC now owns 17,425 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,948,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lifted its position in Walt Disney by 12.9% during the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 3,635 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $615,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. CMH Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Walt Disney by 9.5% during the third quarter. CMH Wealth Management LLC now owns 42,855 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $7,250,000 after purchasing an additional 3,734 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atwood & Palmer Inc. lifted its position in Walt Disney by 2.9% during the third quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 2,940 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $497,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. 63.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Walt Disney stock opened at $138.58 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $142.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $154.59. The company has a market cap of $252.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.49, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The Walt Disney Company has a 52-week low of $128.38 and a 52-week high of $191.67.

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The entertainment giant reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $21.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.20 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 4.22% and a return on equity of 6.26%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.32 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Walt Disney news, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 10,000 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.60, for a total transaction of $1,586,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brent Woodford sold 226 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.50, for a total transaction of $29,945.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 35,568 shares of company stock valued at $5,461,472 over the last quarter. 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on DIS. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $200.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $200.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Atlantic Securities reduced their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $172.00 to $167.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $185.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Walt Disney currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $187.72.

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

