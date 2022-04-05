Sprinklr (CXM) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM – Get Rating) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, April 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.14) per share for the quarter. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of CXM stock opened at $12.39 on Tuesday. Sprinklr has a fifty-two week low of $9.62 and a fifty-two week high of $26.50. The company has a 50 day moving average of $11.62.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. KeyCorp downgraded Sprinklr from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Sprinklr from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $22.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, December 10th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Sprinklr from $15.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Barclays decreased their target price on Sprinklr from $23.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Sprinklr from $26.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.33.

In related news, CTO Pavitar Singh sold 15,193 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.02, for a total transaction of $228,198.86.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in Sprinklr in the second quarter worth about $31,000. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in Sprinklr in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new position in Sprinklr in the fourth quarter worth about $95,000. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in Sprinklr in the fourth quarter worth about $147,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in Sprinklr in the fourth quarter worth about $276,000. 36.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sprinklr Company Profile (Get Rating)

Sprinklr, Inc develops and provides a cloud-based unified customer experience management platform for enterprises worldwide. It enables organizations to do marketing, advertising, research, care, sales, and engagement across modern channels, including social, messaging, chat, and text through its unified customer experience management software platform.

