SSAB AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SSAAY) Announces $0.20 Dividend

SSAB AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SSAAY – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Friday, April 1st, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be given a dividend of 0.2045 per share by the basic materials company on Thursday, April 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th.
Shares of SSAB AB (publ) stock opened at $3.67 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $3.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. SSAB AB has a twelve month low of $2.28 and a twelve month high of $4.03.
SSAB AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SSAAY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter. SSAB AB (publ) had a net margin of 15.20% and a return on equity of 22.31%. The firm had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.87 billion. Equities research analysts expect that SSAB AB will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About SSAB AB (publ) (Get Rating)
SSAB AB (publ) produces and sells steel products in the United States, Sweden, Finland, Germany, Denmark, and internationally. It operates through five segments: SSAB Special Steels, SSAB Europe, SSAB Americas, Tibnor, and Ruukki Construction. The SSAB Special Steels segment offers quenched and tempered steels, and hot-rolled advanced high-strength steel products.
