SSAB AB (publ) (SSAAY) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 7th

SSAB AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SSAAY – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Friday, April 1st, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.2045 per share by the basic materials company on Thursday, April 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th.
Shares of OTCMKTS:SSAAY opened at $3.67 on Tuesday. SSAB AB has a 12 month low of $2.28 and a 12 month high of $4.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.86.
SSAB AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SSAAY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. SSAB AB (publ) had a return on equity of 22.31% and a net margin of 15.20%. The firm had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.87 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that SSAB AB will post 0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About SSAB AB (publ) (Get Rating)
SSAB AB (publ) produces and sells steel products in the United States, Sweden, Finland, Germany, Denmark, and internationally. It operates through five segments: SSAB Special Steels, SSAB Europe, SSAB Americas, Tibnor, and Ruukki Construction. The SSAB Special Steels segment offers quenched and tempered steels, and hot-rolled advanced high-strength steel products.
