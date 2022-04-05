Staffline Group plc (LON:STAF) Insider Sells £5,815.66 in Stock

Staffline Group plc (LON:STAF – Get Rating) insider Thomas Spain sold 10,027 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 58 ($0.76), for a total value of £5,815.66 ($7,627.10).

Thomas Spain also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, April 1st, Thomas Spain sold 95,217 shares of Staffline Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 58 ($0.76), for a total value of £55,225.86 ($72,427.36).

LON:STAF opened at GBX 61.49 ($0.81) on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.32. Staffline Group plc has a 1-year low of GBX 40.10 ($0.53) and a 1-year high of GBX 92.40 ($1.21). The firm has a market capitalization of £101.92 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.49. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 54.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 61.38.

Staffline Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides recruitment and outsourced human resource services, and skills training and probationary services. It operates through three segments: Recruitment GB, Recruitment Ireland, and PeoplePlus. The company provides labour solutions to the agriculture, drinks, food processing, manufacturing, e-retail, driving, and logistics sectors.

