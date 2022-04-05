Standard Chartered (LON:STAN) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $479.75

Standard Chartered PLC (LON:STAN – Get Rating) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 479.75 ($6.29) and traded as high as GBX 510.60 ($6.70). Standard Chartered shares last traded at GBX 501.20 ($6.57), with a volume of 6,583,962 shares changing hands.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on STAN. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 640 ($8.39) target price on shares of Standard Chartered in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Standard Chartered from GBX 610 ($8.00) to GBX 620 ($8.13) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Standard Chartered in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Standard Chartered from GBX 660 ($8.66) to GBX 610 ($8.00) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Standard Chartered in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 612.71 ($8.04).

The stock has a market capitalization of £15.11 billion and a PE ratio of 10.94. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 524.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 479.75.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 24th will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This is an increase from Standard Chartered’s previous dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 24th. This represents a yield of 1.21%. Standard Chartered’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.26%.

In other news, insider Bill Winters sold 13,271 shares of Standard Chartered stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 483 ($6.33), for a total value of £64,098.93 ($84,064.17). Also, insider Andrew Nigel (Andy) Halford sold 9,217 shares of Standard Chartered stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 509 ($6.68), for a total value of £46,914.53 ($61,527.25). Insiders have sold 36,608 shares of company stock valued at $18,048,386 in the last three months.

Standard Chartered PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services primarily in Asia, Africa, Europe, the Americas, and the Middle East. The company operates through two segments: Corporate, Commercial and Institutional Banking; and Consumer, Private and Business Banking.

