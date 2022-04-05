Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) Shares Sold by Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc.

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. lowered its stake in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 97,974 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,283 shares during the quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. owned about 0.06% of Stanley Black & Decker worth $18,480,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 1,023.1% during the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 146 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Stanley Black & Decker during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Accel Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 128.7% during the third quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 231 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners increased its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 820.8% during the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 221 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the period. Finally, Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker during the third quarter worth approximately $48,000. 86.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Stanley Black & Decker alerts:

In other news, CAO Jocelyn Belisle sold 3,244 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.71, for a total transaction of $511,611.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Stephen Subasic sold 6,611 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.91, for a total transaction of $1,030,721.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.93% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SWK. Barclays lowered their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $220.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Citigroup downgraded Stanley Black & Decker from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $215.00 to $145.00 in a report on Monday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Stanley Black & Decker from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $198.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Mizuho began coverage on Stanley Black & Decker in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $222.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $207.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $189.55.

Shares of NYSE SWK traded up $0.57 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $141.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,035,678 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,784,185. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $156.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $175.13. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a one year low of $136.62 and a one year high of $225.00. The company has a market cap of $23.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.35.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.08. Stanley Black & Decker had a net margin of 10.04% and a return on equity of 17.27%. The firm had revenue of $4.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.46 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.29 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 12.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 8th were issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 7th. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.56%.

Stanley Black & Decker Company Profile (Get Rating)

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the provision of power and hand tools, and related accessories, products, services and equipment for oil and gas, infrastructure applications, commercial electronic security and monitoring systems, healthcare solutions, and mechanical access solutions. It operates through the Tools and Storage segment, and Industrial segment.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SWK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Stanley Black & Decker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stanley Black & Decker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.