Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) Stock Rating Lowered by Wedbush

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at Wedbush from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

SBUX has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Starbucks from $104.00 to $95.00 in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Starbucks from $115.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Starbucks from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Starbucks from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Stephens cut their price target on shares of Starbucks from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $114.42.

Get Starbucks alerts:

Shares of Starbucks stock opened at $88.09 on Tuesday. Starbucks has a fifty-two week low of $78.92 and a fifty-two week high of $126.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $101.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $91.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $104.01.

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The coffee company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by ($0.08). Starbucks had a net margin of 14.47% and a negative return on equity of 56.17%. The company had revenue of $8.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.95 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.61 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Starbucks will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SBUX. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the fourth quarter worth about $1,189,240,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Starbucks by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 82,463,592 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $9,645,766,000 after acquiring an additional 7,672,037 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in shares of Starbucks by 124.2% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 7,923,711 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $884,920,000 after acquiring an additional 4,390,109 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of Starbucks by 150.7% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,375,236 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $482,632,000 after acquiring an additional 2,629,721 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Starbucks by 86.6% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,239,631 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $577,984,000 after acquiring an additional 2,432,001 shares in the last quarter. 69.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Starbucks Company Profile (Get Rating)

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.