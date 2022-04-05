Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) Stock Rating Lowered by Wedbush

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at Wedbush from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.
SBUX has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Starbucks from $104.00 to $95.00 in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Starbucks from $115.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Starbucks from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Starbucks from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Stephens cut their price target on shares of Starbucks from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $114.42.
Shares of Starbucks stock opened at $88.09 on Tuesday. Starbucks has a fifty-two week low of $78.92 and a fifty-two week high of $126.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $101.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $91.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $104.01.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SBUX. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the fourth quarter worth about $1,189,240,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Starbucks by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 82,463,592 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $9,645,766,000 after acquiring an additional 7,672,037 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in shares of Starbucks by 124.2% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 7,923,711 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $884,920,000 after acquiring an additional 4,390,109 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of Starbucks by 150.7% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,375,236 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $482,632,000 after acquiring an additional 2,629,721 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Starbucks by 86.6% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,239,631 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $577,984,000 after acquiring an additional 2,432,001 shares in the last quarter. 69.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Starbucks Company Profile (Get Rating)
Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.
