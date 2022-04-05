State Auto Financial (NASDAQ:STFC) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of State Auto Financial (NASDAQ:STFC – Get Rating) in a report released on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the insurance provider’s stock.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of State Auto Financial from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th.
Shares of NASDAQ:STFC opened at $52.01 on Friday. State Auto Financial has a 52 week low of $16.40 and a 52 week high of $52.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.10 and a beta of 0.34. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.
State Auto Financial Company Profile (Get Rating)
State Auto Financial Corp. is a property and casualty insurance holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Insurance, Commercial Insurance, and Investment Operations. The Personal Insurance segment comprises personal auto, homeowners, and other personal insurance.
