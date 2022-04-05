State Auto Financial (NASDAQ:STFC) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of State Auto Financial (NASDAQ:STFC – Get Rating) in a report released on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of State Auto Financial from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th.

Get State Auto Financial alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:STFC opened at $52.01 on Friday. State Auto Financial has a 52 week low of $16.40 and a 52 week high of $52.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.10 and a beta of 0.34. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. bought a new stake in shares of State Auto Financial in the 3rd quarter worth about $3,162,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new stake in State Auto Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at about $11,752,000. Monument Capital Management bought a new stake in State Auto Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at about $462,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in State Auto Financial by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 40,068 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,041,000 after buying an additional 4,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carlson Capital L P bought a new stake in State Auto Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at about $20,380,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.69% of the company’s stock.

State Auto Financial Company Profile (Get Rating)

State Auto Financial Corp. is a property and casualty insurance holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Insurance, Commercial Insurance, and Investment Operations. The Personal Insurance segment comprises personal auto, homeowners, and other personal insurance.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for State Auto Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for State Auto Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.