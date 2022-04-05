State of Michigan Retirement System Acquires 400 Shares of Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM)

State of Michigan Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 33,500 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Iridium Communications were worth $1,383,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in Iridium Communications by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 58,360 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,410,000 after acquiring an additional 541 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in Iridium Communications by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 569,114 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $23,499,000 after buying an additional 55,932 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. increased its holdings in Iridium Communications by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 67,162 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,774,000 after buying an additional 2,395 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in Iridium Communications by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 15,719 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $649,000 after buying an additional 1,764 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in Iridium Communications by 22.1% in the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 84,123 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,473,000 after buying an additional 15,198 shares during the period. 95.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Iridium Communications news, Director Henrik O. Schliemann sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.95, for a total value of $116,850.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Steven B. Pfeiffer sold 3,002 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.60, for a total value of $118,879.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have commented on IRDM shares. Raymond James raised shares of Iridium Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $47.00 to $51.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Iridium Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, February 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Iridium Communications in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Iridium Communications from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Sidoti upgraded shares of Iridium Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.17.

IRDM opened at $42.49 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 3.90 and a quick ratio of 3.63. The company has a market capitalization of $5.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -606.91 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $37.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.32. Iridium Communications Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.73 and a 1 year high of $48.95.

Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The technology company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $155.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $152.11 million. Iridium Communications had a negative net margin of 1.52% and a negative return on equity of 0.70%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.06) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Iridium Communications Inc. will post 0.12 EPS for the current year.

Iridium Communications announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Monday, March 7th that allows the company to repurchase $300.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the technology company to buy up to 5.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Iridium Communications Inc provides mobile voice and data communications services and products to businesses, the United States and international governments, non-governmental organizations, and consumers worldwide. The company offers postpaid mobile voice and data satellite communications; prepaid mobile voice satellite communications; push-to-talk; broadband data; and Internet of Things (IoT) services.

